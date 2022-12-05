DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-la, “Karen,” no one in my husband’s family likes. She’s rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she’s entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty.

Now, I’m not saying she doesn’t have these mental health issues, but I believe she uses them to manipulate others. My mother-in-law keeps saying we should “turn the other cheek,” but I no longer can, especially when it comes to her insults.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

