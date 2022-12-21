DEAR ABBY: I’ve been married six years, and ever since we’ve been married, my husband’s daughter has insisted that I can’t come to her house that my husband has a mortgage on. I think he should tell her that if his wife isn’t welcome, then he isn’t.

My husband is 19 years older than I am and has health issues. I am there for him and take care of him, and I’m hurt that he doesn’t speak up for me. I feel his daughter should want us to come over together for the sake of her dad. The time is coming when she and the rest of his family will have to come to our house to see him. I don’t know if I would be so willing to let them, since they don’t want me being part of the family.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

