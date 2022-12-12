DEAR ABBY: I am an only child and I love my mother. My father passed away after a short illness three years ago, leaving my mother a widow. My problem is, she calls me multiple times a day. I’m not one of those women whose mom is my best friend or someone who enjoys talking on the phone. If I don’t answer, she keeps calling back. She calls while I’m getting ready for work, on the way to work, while I’m at work or on the way home, etc.

I know I may regret it one day, but I don’t have the energy for all her daily calls, which are basically her asking me 50 questions. I don’t talk to my own grown children on a daily basis like she calls me. I have reached the point that I dread it and at times ignore her calls.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

