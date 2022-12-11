DEAR ABBY: You printed a letter from an individual whose failing, elderly friend made an abrupt change to his will (“Promise Withdrawn in Texas,” Aug. 27). Because of the change, the elder’s entire estate will go to his live-in caregivers. The writer expressed surprise that the 90-year-old gentleman had reneged on his oft-repeated promise to name the individual in his will.

Your reply to the writer was to speak to the elder and ask why he changed his will. That is reasonable advice, but your answer should ALSO have recommended a referral to the writer’s local Adult Protective Services office. Elder exploitation is rampant in the United States. It is not uncommon for caregivers, relatives, and other trusted associates to prey upon elders for financial gain. That may come about in many ways, but social isolation, dependence upon others, failing health and cognitive decline can make elders susceptible to abuse, neglect and exploitation.

