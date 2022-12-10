DEAR ABBY: I’m a high school junior in a predicament. Early in my sophomore year, during a school trip, I developed strong feelings for a girl named “Joelle.” She’s a grade ahead of me, meaning I don’t see her often or have many chances to talk to her during school except for the occasional chance meeting.

Because of our lack of contact, I thought my feelings were subsiding, so I started a relationship with another girl, “Amber.” However, shortly after beginning this new relationship, I had a long conversation with Joelle and quickly realized I’m in love with her.

