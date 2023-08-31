DEAR ABBY: I’m a 16-year-old girl who is struggling to have a social life. Since I was a little girl, I have had a problem connecting with kids my own age. I have done better with kids older or younger than me. A lot of times I relate better with teachers than with students. The few friends I had before COVID-19 have vanished into thin air.

When school started, I was part of a new group of “friends,” but it didn’t last long. The groups in my school are very tight. It’s almost impossible to break into an already-existing friend group. While I don’t mind being alone, I know I’m missing out. It doesn’t help that I don’t know how to approach other teens and that I suffer from anxiety that makes me doubt myself when I try.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.