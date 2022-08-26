DEAR ABBY: I’m having a hard time deciding what to do about my engagement to my fiance. We met at our old job. Before we got together, he was with someone else, and while he says he didn’t leave her for me, I am sure I helped.

I have low self-esteem, so I couldn’t understand why he left her for me. But he told me I was lucky he cared about me so much because he could have still been friends with her. I did tell him that I wouldn’t care as long as I knew. We finally moved into an apartment together, and he started a new job with an old friend he drinks with.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.