DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together for 12 years and our relationship has started to suffer. We no longer have dates, we don’t spend any time talking with each other unless it’s about the kids, and the intimacy has faded.

A year ago, I asked him to go to a counselor with me. I asked him to be the one to set it up, as I’m always in charge of doctor appointments, bill paying, etc. I wanted him to show he was “all in” to help fix our marriage. I have reminded him to do it several times, but he hasn’t.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

