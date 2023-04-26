DEAR ABBY: My wife and I were married 21 years ago. Since then, she has admitted to cheating with 10 different men. Each time, I stayed with her, hoping she’d change. I finally left 3½ years ago because I couldn’t take it anymore. She became homeless, but for the past year and a half she has been living with my daughter and me because I saw her on the street one day and she looked terrible.

We are now moving, and my daughter wants her mother to get a job (she’s capable of getting one). My ex refused to get one to help pay the bills. Now I’m faced with another dilemma: Should I let her go on her own or fight for her to stay with us? My daughter is completely against her living with us. My income is limited. I’m on disability for a bad heart. My ex is 43, and I’m 58. Can you please advise?

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

