DEAR ABBY: We were a male couple in our 70s, together for 21 years, before my husband, “Charles,” died of COPD three weeks ago. For more than four years, I watched his health and quality of life decline until he finally had had enough and chose hospice. In less than 24 hours, he was gone.

He chose his way out, and for his sake, I’m thankful, but the pain I’m feeling is incredible. Each person grieves in their own way in their own time, and my friends and family have been amazing. I know Charles would want me to live my best life, and to honor him, which is exactly what I plan to do. The amount of paper and legal work is suffocating, but we are all getting through it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

