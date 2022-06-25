Actress June Lockhart is 97

Actress Barbara Montgomery is 83

Singer Carly Simon is 79

Comedian Jimmie Walker is 75

Actor Ricky Gervais is 61

Actress Angela Kinsey is 51

Actress Linda Cardellini is 47

Actress Busy Philipps is 43

