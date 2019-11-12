Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn is 75
Singer Brian Hyland is 75
Keyboardist Booker T. Jones is 74
Singer Neil Young is 73
Actress Megan Mullally is 60
Actress Rebecca Wisocky is 47
Actor Ryan Gosling is 38
Actress Anne Hathaway is 36
