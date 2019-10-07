Musician John Mellencamp is 68
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 64
Talent judge Simon Cowell is 60
Singer Toni Braxton is 52
Singer Taylor Hicks is 43
Actor Omar Miller is 41
Actor Jake McLaughlin is 37
Actress Holland Roden is 33
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Musician John Mellencamp is 68
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 64
Talent judge Simon Cowell is 60
Singer Toni Braxton is 52
Singer Taylor Hicks is 43
Actor Omar Miller is 41
Actor Jake McLaughlin is 37
Actress Holland Roden is 33