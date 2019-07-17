Actor Donald Sutherland is 84
Actress Lucie Arnaz is 68
Actor David Hasselhoff is 67
Actor Jason Clarke is 50
Country singer Luke Bryan is 43
Actor Tom Cullen is 34
Actor Brando Eaton is 33
Actress Billie Lourd is 27
