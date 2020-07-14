Football/actor Rosey Grier is 88
Singer-comedian Kyle Gass is 60
Actress Missy Gold is 50
Country singer Jamey Johnson is 45
Actor Scott Porter is 41
Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 35
