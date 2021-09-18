Actor Robert Blake is 88
Singer Frankie Avalon is 81
Actress Beth Grant is 72
Director Mark Romanek is 62
Actress Holly Robinson Peete is 57
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is 50
Actor James Marsden is 48
Country singer Tae Dye is 26
