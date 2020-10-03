Singer Chubby Checker is 79
Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is 71
Drummer Tommy Lee is 58
Singer Gwen Stefani is 51
Actress Neve Campbell is 47
Actress Tessa Thompson is 37
Singer Ashlee Simpson is 36
Actress Alicia Vikander is 32
