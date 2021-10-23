Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins is 78
Director Ang Lee is 67
Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 65
Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 62
Actor John Huertas is 52
Actor Ryan Reynolds is 45
Actress Emilia Clarke is 35
Actress Amandla Stenberg is 23
