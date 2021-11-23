Actor Franco Nero is 80
Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 77
Singer Bruce Hornsby is 67
Actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 54
Actor Page Kennedy is 45
Actress Kelly Brook is 42
TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 34
Singer Miley Cyrus is 29
