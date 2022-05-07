Celebrity birthdays for May 7 rclark rclark May 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Singer Thelma Houston is 79Director Amy Heckerling is 70Actor Michael E. Knight is 63Actress Traci Lords is 54 Actor Breckin Meyer is 48Comedian Aidy Bryant is 35Actor Alexander Ludwig is 30Actor Dylan Gelula is 28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See the series on how two years of the pandemic has changed the Monadnock Region The Sentinel is looking to remember people who the Monadnock Region has lost to COVID-19 in the past two years, with short stories about their lives. You can submit information about a loved one here. Send us their story Nominate your favorite artist for the Ewing Arts Awards Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.