TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 86
Accordionist Flaco Jimenez is 81
Singer Bobby McFerrin is 70
Actor Elias Koteas is 59
Singer Lisa Loeb is 52
Actor Johnny Knoxville is 49
Actress Thora Birch is 38
