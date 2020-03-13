Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 81
Actor William H. Macy is 70
Actress Dana Delaney is 64
Musician Adam Clayton is 60
Actress Annabeth Gish is 49
Actor Danny Masterson is 44
Actor Emile Hirsch is 35
