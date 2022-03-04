Celebrity birthdays for March 4 rclark rclark Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actress Paula Prentiss is 84Actress Kay Lenz is 69Actor Mykelti Williamson is 65Actress Patsy Kensit is 54 Country singer Jason Sellers is 51Actress Jessica Heap is 39Actress Margo Harshman is 36Actress Jenna Boyd is 29 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Actress Show Patsy Kensit Kay Lenz Jessica Heap Paula Prentiss Jason Sellers Mykelti Williamson rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.