Celebrity birthdays for March 3

Movie director George Miller is 77
Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 69
Actress Miranda Richardson is 64
Actress Laura Harring is 58
Rapper Tone Loc is 56
Actor David Faustino is 48
Actress Jessica Biel is 40
Singer Camila Cabello is 25