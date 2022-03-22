Celebrity birthdays for March 22 rclark rclark Mar 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actor William Shatner is 91Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 87News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 74Actress Lena Olin is 67 Actor Will Yun Lee is 51Actress Reese Witherspoon is 46Actress Tiffany Dupont is 41Actress Constance Wu is 40 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find previews and results of your town and school district meetings here! Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.