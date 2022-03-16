Celebrity birthdays for March 16 rclark rclark Mar 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Game show host Chuck Woolery is 81Actor Erik Estrada is 73Singer Tracy Bonham is 55Actress Lauren Graham is 55 Actor Judah Friedlander is 53Actor Tim Kang is 49Actress Kimrie Lewis is 40Actress Alexandria Daddario is 36 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lauren Graham Judah Friedlander Show Tim Kang Tracy Bonham Erik Estrada Kimrie Lewis Alexandria Daddario rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find previews and results of your town and school district meetings here! Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.