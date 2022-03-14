Celebrity birthdays for March 14 rclark rclark Mar 14, 2022 1 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actor Michael Caine is 89Musician Quincy Jones is 89Comedian Billy Crystal is 74Actor Adrian Zmed is 68 Actress Megan Follows is 54Actress Betsy Brandt is 49Actor Jamie Bell is 36Actor Ansel Elgort is 28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find previews and results of your town and school district meetings here! Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.