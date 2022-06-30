Actress Nancy Dussault is 86

Actor David Garrison is 70

Actor David Alan Grier is 66

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 63

Actor Rupert Graves is 59

Actress Lizzy Caplan is 40

Singer Fantasia Barrino is 38

Actor Sean Marquette is 34

