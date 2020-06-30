Actress Nancy Dussault is 84
Actor David Alan Grier is 64
Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 61
Actress Deirdre Lovejoy is 58
Actress Monica Potter is 49
Actress Molly Parker is 48
Country singer Cole Swindell is 37
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 11:51 am
