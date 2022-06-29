Actor Gary Busey is 78

Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 67

Actress Amanda Donohoe is 60

Actress Kathleen Wilhoite is 58

Actor Lance Barber is 49

Actor Luke Kirby is 44

Actress Lily Rabe is 40

Actress Camila Mendes is 28

