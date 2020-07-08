Singer Steve Lawrence is 85
Actress Kim Darby is 73
Actress Anjelica Huston is 69
Actor Kevin Bacon is 62
Country singer Toby Keith is 59
Actor Billy Crudup is 52
Actress Sophia Bush is 38
Actress Maya Hawke is 22
Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 11:42 am
