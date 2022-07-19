Actress Helen Gallagher is 96

Singer Vikki Carr is 82

Guitarist Brian May is 75

Actor Campbell Scott is 61

Actress Clea Lewis is 57

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 46

Actor Chris Sullivan is 42

Comedian Dustin Ybarra is 36

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.