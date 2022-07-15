Actor Patrick Wayne is 83

Singer Linda Ronstadt is 76

Actress Lolita Davidovich is 61

Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 61

Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 59

Actor Brian Austin Green is 49

Actress Diane Kruger is 46

Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds is 33

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.