Actress Leslie Caron is 91

Actor Jamie Farr is 88

Singer Deborah Harry is 77

Actor Dan Aykroyd is 70

Actress Pamela Anderson is 55

Actress Liv Tyler is 45

Actress Lea Seydoux is 37

Singer Chloe Bailey is 24

