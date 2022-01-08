Celebrity birthdays for Jan. 8 rclark rclark Jan 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actor Larry Storch is 99TV host Charles Osgood is 89Game show host Bob Eubanks is 84Actress Yvette Mimieux is 80 Actress Michelle Forbes is 57Actress Amber Benson is 45Actor Gaby Hoffman is 40Actress Cynthia Erivo is 35 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charles Osgood Yvette Mimieux Broadcasting Events Show Michelle Forbes Amber Benson Game Show Bob Eubanks Actress rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene convenience store robbed Friday2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightKeene teenager faces long road to recovery after rollover crashPolice: Women who died in Thursday crash were from Charlestown, AlsteadPolice: Domestic disturbance leads to non-fatal shooting in SullivanVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros.Former Keene resident pleads guilty to CARES Act fraudPho Keene Great changes name following legal battleWestmoreland couple welcomes first local baby of 2022Claremont man killed in Newport crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No