Singer Kenny Loggins is 73
Actor David Caruso is 65
TV anchor Katie Couric is 64
Actor Nicolas Cage is 57
Actor Reggie Austin is 42
Actress Lauren Cohan is 39
Actor Brett Dalton is 38
Actor Liam Aiken is 31
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
See all online subscription options below.
You have reached your 30-day limit of free access to SentinelSource.com, The Keene Sentinel’s website. If you would like to read two more articles for free at this time, please register for an account by clicking the “sign up” button below.
We hope you find The Sentinel’s coverage of the Monadnock Region valuable. We rely on our subscribers to bring you strong local journalism and hope you will consider supporting our work by taking advantage of this special subscription offer here.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A new series on local efforts to reshape the criminal justice system.
Register here for The Keene Sentinel's Virtual Job Fair, brought to you by KSCareerfinder.com
New Hampshire has been in a child care crisis made worse by the pandemic. But local groups are working on ways to help.
Vote for your favorite pet once a day until midnight, January 7, 2021!
Click the image to view the winning recipes:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.