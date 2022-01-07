Celebrity birthdays for Jan. 7 rclark rclark Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Singer Kenny Loggins is 74TV anchor Katie Couric is 65Actor Nicolas Cage is 58Actor Jeremy Renner is 51 Actor Reggie Austin is 43Actress Lyndsy Fonseca is 35Actor Marcus Scribner is 22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenny Loggins Lyndsy Fonseca Show Katie Couric Nicolas Cage Jeremy Renner Reggie Austin Marcus Scribner rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene convenience store robbed FridayTwo injured in Route 12 crash in Keene Friday eveningKeene teenager faces long road to recovery after rollover crashPolice: Domestic disturbance leads to non-fatal shooting in SullivanWestmoreland couple welcomes first local baby of 2022Former Keene resident pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightRory Aileen Batdorf-DwyerKeene's Maple Avenue pine grove is now a little thinnerVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No