Celebrity birthdays for Jan. 31 rclark rclark Jan 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actor Stuart Margolin is 82Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 63Actress Kelly Lynch is 63Actress Minnie Driver is 52 Actress Portia de Rossi is 49Singer Justin Timberlake is 41Singer Marcus Mumford is 35 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Minnie Driver Kelly Lynch Portia De Rossi Show Anthony Lapaglia Stuart Margolin Justin Timberlake Birthday rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Joe Gutwein, ConVal boys basketball Torin Kindopp, Keene indoor track Sephra Parrelli, Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey Bailee Soucia, Monadnock girls basketball Vote View Results Back Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene Fire Department shuts down store briefly for code violations32-year-old swiftly taken by COVID-19 is sorely missedBy unanimous vote, Winchester selectboard fires police sergeantWinchester sergeant protests police chief's call for his firingWendy E. AbbottFixed COVID-19 testing site to open Monday in KeeneJames J. McGilveryBrian A. MattsonSusan D. ClarkCheshire County under winter storm watch Saturday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No