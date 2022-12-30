Jan 3
Actor Dabney Coleman is 91
Singer Stephen Stills is 78
Actress Victoria Principal is 73
Actor Mel Gibson is 67
Actress Danica McKellar is 48
Actress Kate Levering is 44
Actress Nicole Beharie is 38
Actress Florence Pugh is 27
Jan 4
Actress Barbara Rush is 96
Actress Dyan Cannon is 84
Country singer Patty Loveless is 66
Singer Michael Stipe is 63
Actress Julia Ormond is 58
Actor Josh Stamerg is 53
Actor Damon Gupton is 50
Comedienne-actress Charlyne Yi is 37
Jan 5
Actor Robert Duvall is 92
Talk show host Charlie Rose is 81
Actress Diane Keaton is 77
Actress Suzy Amis is 61
Singer Marilyn Manson is 54
Actor Derek Cecil is 50
Actor Bradley Cooper is 48
Actress January Jones is 45
Jan 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 74. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 72. Country singer Jett Williams is 70. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 68. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 64. Chef Nigella Lawson is 63. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 63. Actor Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) is 54. TV personality Julie Chen is 53. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s The Boss”) is 47. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”) is 42. Actor Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them,” ″The Theory of Everything”) is 41. Comedian Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Diona Reasonover (“NCIS”) is 39. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 37.
Jan 7: “Rolling Stone” magazine founder Jann Wenner is 77. Singer Kenny Loggins is 75. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 74. Actor Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 73. Actor Sammo Hung (“Martial Law”) is 71. Actor David Caruso is 67. TV anchor Katie Couric is 66. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 64. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) is 64. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” ″The Shield”) is 63. Actor Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 61. Actor Nicolas Cage is 59. Singer John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting is 58. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 54. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ″Cosby”) is 53. Actor Kevin Rahm (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Judging Amy”) is 52. Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers,” ″The Bourne Legacy”) is 52. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 49. Actor Reggie Austin (“Agent Carter,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 44. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 44. Actor Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 41. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 40. Actor Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”) is 40. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca (“Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Nikita”) is 36. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 33. Actor Camryn Grimes (“The Young and the Restless”) is 33. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) is 23.
