Celebrity birthdays for Jan. 24 rclark rclark Jan 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 86Singer Aaron Neville is 81Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 71Actress Nastassja Kinski is 61 Singer Beth Hart is 50Actor Ed Helms is 48Actress Mischa Barton is 36 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doug Kershaw Yakov Smirnoff Ed Helms Show Nastassja Kinski Aaron Neville Beth Hart Birthday rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Cainen Avery, Monadnock girls basketball Connor Branon, Monadnock boys basketball Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mtn. girls basketball Mauren Ladzinski , Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey Vote View Results Back Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNelson man dies after crash near Roxbury/Sullivan lineClaremont woman killed, another seriously hurt in Charlestown crash'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUKeene firefighters union raises red flag on backlog of code violationsJeremy R. BlouinIn apparent first, staffing issues cause brief partial closure of Hinsdale post officeShawn H. McCormickRindge representative wants NH to leave the unionCheshire Medical's COVID test positivity rate hits new high of 28 percentEx-Westmoreland clerk to plead guilty to stealing town funds, court records indicate Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No