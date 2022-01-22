Celebrity birthdays for Jan. 22 rclark rclark Jan 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actress Piper Laurie is 90Singer Steve Perry is 73Actress Linda Blair is 63Actress Diane Lane is 57 Actress Olivia D’Abo is 53Actress Katie Finneran is 51Actor Balthazar Getty is 47Singer Willa Ford is 41 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Olivia D'abo Katie Finneran Diane Lane Show Linda Blair Piper Laurie Actress Balthazar Getty rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChakalos estate in Chesterfield, known for holiday lights display, sold'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUNelson man dies after crash near Roxbury/Sullivan lineRindge representative wants NH to leave the unionBrattleboro ski jump celebrates 100th anniversary with special eventsEx-Westmoreland clerk to plead guilty to stealing town funds, court records indicateCity engineer: Extensive repairs needed at downtown Keene parking garageJeremy R. BlouinKeene firefighters union raises red flag on backlog of code violationsOne woman killed, another seriously hurt in Charlestown crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No