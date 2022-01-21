Celebrity birthdays for Jan. 21 rclark rclark Jan 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Opera singer Placido Domingo is 81Actress Jill Eikenberry is 75Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 72Actor Robby Benson is 66 Actress Karina Lombard is 53Singer Emma Bunton is 46Actress Izabella Miko is 41Actor Feliz Ramirez is 30 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emma Bunton Karina Lombard Show Singing Placido Domingo Jill Eikenberry Izabella Miko Billy Ocean Robby Benson rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUChakalos estate in Chesterfield, known for holiday lights display, soldAlstead home destroyed in fire Saturday morningRindge representative wants NH to leave the unionBrattleboro ski jump celebrates 100th anniversary with special eventsEx-Westmoreland clerk to plead guilty to stealing town funds, court records indicateCity engineer: Extensive repairs needed at downtown Keene parking garageJeremy R. BlouinShawn H. McCormickCrash shuts down Route 9 near Roxbury/Sullivan line Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No