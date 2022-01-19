Actress Tippi Hedren is 92

Actress Shelley Fabares is 78

Country singer Dolly Parton is 76

Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 69

Actress Katey Sagal is 68

Actor Shawn Wayans is 51

Comedian Frank Caliendo is 48

Actress Shaunette Renee Wilson is 32

Recommended for you