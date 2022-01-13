Celebrity birthdays for Jan. 13 rclark rclark Jan 13, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actress Frances Sternhagen is 92Actor Billy Gray is 84Actor Richard Moll is 79Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 61 Actress Penelope Ann Miller is 58Actor Patrick Dempsey is 56Actor Orlando Bloom is 45Actor Liam Hemsworth is 32 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Jason Foster, Keene wrestling Gabe Hill, Monadnock boys basketball Camden Ladzinski, Keene girls hockey Malachi Page, ConVal boys basketball Vote View Results Back Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials estimate over $1M in damage from Keene fire; building a total lossAt least three injured in late-night blaze in downtown KeenePolice: Women who died in Thursday crash were from Charlestown, AlsteadPho Keene Great changes name following legal battle2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightLaurie List release sheds dim light on officers' inclusionVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros.Tenants displaced by Cobblestone fire face uncertain road aheadMascoma Bank reports attempted theft of ATM in WalpolePolice: Stoddard man dead from injuries suffered in recent crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No