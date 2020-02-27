Actress Joanne Woodward is 90
Actor Howard Hesseman is 80
Singer Johnny Van Zant is 60
Actor Adam Baldwin is 58
Actor Noah Emmerich is 55
Singer Josh Groban is 39
Actress Kate Mara is 37
