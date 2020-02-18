Celebrity Yoko Ono is 87
Actress Cybill Shepherd is 70
Actor John Travolta is 66
Game-show hostess Vanna White is 63
Actress Greta Scacchi is 60
Actor Matt Dillon is 56
Actress Molly Ringwald is 52
Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 18, 2020 @ 1:06 pm
