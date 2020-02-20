Actor Sidney Poitier is 93
Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 79
Actress Sandy Duncan is 74
Model Cindy Crawford is 54
Actress Lili Taylor is 53
Comedian Trevor Noah is 36
Singer Rihanna is 32
