Actress Kim Novak is 87
Actor George Segal is 86
Actor Bo Svenson is 79
Actress Stockard Channing is 76
Talk-show host Jerry Springer is 76
Singer Peter Gabriel is 70
Actress Kelly Hu is 52
Actress Mena Suvari is 41
