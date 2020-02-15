Actress Claire Bloom is 89
Actress Jane Seymour is 69
Singer Melissa Manchester is 69
Cartoonist Matt Groening is 66
Actor Steven Michael Quezada is 57
Actress Renee O’Connor is 49
Actress Sarah Wynter is 47
Actress Amber Riley is 34
