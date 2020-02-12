Actor Joe Don Baker is 84
Singer Michael McDonald is 68
Actress Joanna Kerns is 67
Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 64
Actor Josh Brolin is 52
Singer Chynna Phillips is 52
Actress Christina Ricci is 40
